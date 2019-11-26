CHISHOLM — Students in Kristen Copp’s third grade class recently created Turkeys in Disguise, at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary.

The lesson tapped into the students’ imaginations to draw at a turkey in disguise to avoid being eaten for Thanksgiving. Accompanying the drawings are hints as to what each turkey is disguised as.

