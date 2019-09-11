HIBBING — A home was damaged this morning in a structure fire that is currently under investigation.
On Wednesday morning at 7:56 a.m. the Hibbing Fire Department responded to a call about a fire and as crews arrived at the 300 block on 41st Street, they found smoke billowing out of the back of a single-family, one story home. According to the HFD, one occupant and a pet were safely removed from the home and a “rapid offensive attack” was initiated against the fire, using tank water from the engine to put out the flames. There was fire, smoke and water damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the HFD and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The HFD reported that they were assisted by the Fire Departments of Keewatin and Chisholm, the Hibbing Police Department, Hibbing Public Utilities and Hibbing Public Works Departments. The Hibbing Fire Department also wants to remind people to check their smoke alarms and promote fire safety.
