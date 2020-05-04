Strides for Stroke a virtual walk in 2020

ANGORA — Carl Antus became a stroke survivor in 2012 at age 59. With determination, therapy and the support of his daughter and caregiver Carly Antus Wilk, the 67-year-old Antus, of Angora, has come a long way. And he will again be taking part in the Strides for Stroke sponsored by the Minnesota Stroke Association.
But this year, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, participants won't be walking on the Duluth Lakewalk — they're doing a virtual walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16. A press release from the Stroke Association reads, "We want you to take a walk in whatever way is most convenient and safe for you and your loved ones — so take a walk around your house, around your neighborhood, your yard or a park. And we want you to take pictures, shoot videos and record your experience." Participants are asked to share on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #S4S2020. Anyone who has experienced a stroke is welcome to take part.
Antus told his story in the phone interview. "I was in good health, driving a production truck at Minntac. I felt perfectly healthy. It (the stroke) happened around 10 a.m. I was checking my emails. I fell and hit my head on the desk. I couldn't get up off the floor. I thought I was clumsy. I knew my arm and leg were not working and I was in trouble." He lived alone at that time.
Antus, longtime musician who had been in a band called Second Chance, said as he lay on the floor, "I thought of Elton John for some crazy reason. I came and went out of consciousness." His brother who lives nearby found him. Antus offered this advice: "You live by yourself, have a medical alert button or a cell phone with you."
Antus said, "I was lucky that I made it through. I was in St. Mary's hospital for 10 days and at Miller-Dwan 65 days." He said when he was in the Second Chance, he wrote a song of the same name. "Little did I know I'd be writing it about myself," he said. The stroke caused paralysis of his left arm and leg.
"I hope the walk creates awareness. People should do what they can. The road to rehabilitation is a very long road. It's been eight years since the stroke, but I've made some good gains in those years. I had to learn how to talk. I couldn't walk, couldn't swallow, I was on a feeding tube." Being stubborn and determined has helped, he said. And it's "important to keep finding new friends."
Strides for Stroke is "for a good cause," Antus said. "To make people more aware of stroke in Minnesota. A person every 40 seconds in Minnesota has a stroke. Every age group can have a stroke."
Carly Antus Wilk talked about Strides for Stroke in an email. The value of the event is "raising stroke awareness, educating our neighbors, remembering loved ones who have died from strokes or complications from strokes later on, and honoring stroke survivors and caregivers, along with the community of people who support them both."
Wilk said she's "excited that this year is a virtual walk and that people can participate wherever they're at. I think this makes it more accessible to everyone, especially those with disabilities, and it opens it up to having people participate in other states and in other countries — all walking in solidarity, together."
The father and daughter had participated in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Each year had bitterly cold and blustery weather by Lake Superior, and this year it was to be held at the Miller Hill Mall.
Carl Antus is captain of the team called the Masked Marvels, "a nod to the reality of the pandemic and to Captain Marvel, the super hero," Wilk said. For more information see https://www.classy.org/team/294049.
"We are walking for stroke survivors. We are walking for caregivers. We are walking for our friends and family. We are walking for our therapists, medical professionals, and healers. We are walking in solidarity and in hope for future generations," Wilk said, adding, "Donate to the Minnesota Stroke Association, if able." She can be reached at carlyantus@hotmail.com, (218) 666-2077 or (612) 388-8818.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.