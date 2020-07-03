Storming for social justice

Madeline Soderberg, 16, of Chisholm, holds a handmade sign showing the contradictions in the handling of two high profile arrests, George Floyd and Dylann Roof, on the corner of Lake Street and Third Avenue Wednesday in Chisholm. Soderberg said the intent of her campaign is two-fold, a call for “justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality.” Aside from a few inquiries about the Star Wars Storm Trooper helmet, which she said is worn for her own protection, Soderberg said she found the public to be supportive.
