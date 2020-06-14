Calls for Lt. Bob Kroll, the president of the Minneapolis Police Union, to resign his post have grown over the last week. Last week, the United Steelworkers joined the chorus of voices, urging Kroll “to resign or otherwise be removed from office effective immediately.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber from Minnesota’s Eighth District, a retired Duluth police lieutenant former union president for the force, has not taken a stance on Kroll.
The plea for action from the Steelworkers came a week after Kroll wrote a letter last week to his membership commending police officers, referred to protesters as a “terrorist movement” and blamed political leaders for firing ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin and others involved in the death of George Floyd. “They were terminated without due process,” Kroll wrote.
By issuing the statement, the USW joined several major unions including Minnesota AFL-CIO, Minnesota Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals, AFSCME Council and the Minnesota Nurses Association expressed the need for Kroll’s outing.
“Bob Kroll ascended to a position of power as the reward for taking advantage of a system that never held him accountable for his unsettling history of racist antagonism or complaints about excessive violence,” said Emil Ramirez, the director of USW District 11 which represents union members on the Iron Range, in a statement. "While communities across our nation seek systemic reforms that reflect the true value of Black lives, Kroll instead chose to stand with the indefensible by trying to justify the actions of the four former police officers who participated in the killing of George Floyd and seeking their reinstatement.”
Ramirez added, "We do not trust Kroll to serve and protect the public and absolutely cannot trust his leadership to serve members of his union while the entire world watches Minneapolis respond to the forlorn cries of the Floyd family and nation-wide calls for sweeping police reform.
Stauber has backed the regional USW and other pro-mining unions in the Eighth District in northeast Minnesota. Stauber, who has 23 years of experience as a Duluth police officer, also has a documented history with Kroll, both appearing at President Donald J. Trump’s campaign at the Minneapolis Target Center in October 2019. At the event, Trump attacked Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as “an American hating socialist” and telling his supporters that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was “a rotten mayor.” The president made a reference to Stauber, saying “everyone loves him and respects him” and eventually called Kroll and Stauber to join him on stage.
Stauber did not return calls and emails requesting comment.
On Monday, Stauber took to Twitter where he denounced plans from members of the Minneapolis City Council to dismantle the police department and create a new public safety system where law enforcement has been accused of systemic racism. “Instead of putting radical ideas that will make communities less safe, let’s work together on policies that improve hiring standards, bolster training, increase # of body cameras, review arbitration practices and implement community policing practices nationwide,” he tweeted. Defunding the police makes no sense.”
The following day, Stauber appeared on the League of Minnesota Cities City Speak podcast alongside Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig on the issue, where he commented that there was “nothing in the video” showing how Chauvin pinned down Floyd by kneeling on his neck that he agreed with.
“It’s heart wrenching,” he said. It’s extremely disappointing.”
Stauber was not about Kroll nor did he offer his opinion on the calls for resignation. He noted that “violent protesters” had destroyed businesses in minority-owned and low-income neighborhoods. “We have an obligation, I believe as a fed government, to help them rebuild,” he added. “It was disheartening to see the damage that was going on, the burning, beautiful Minneapolis.”
Stauber tweeted again on Wednesday: “Let’s remember, we don’t police a community, we police with a community,” he tweeted. “This drastic and unrealistic declaration would make the Twin Cities less safe.”
Meanwhile, the calls for Kroll’s resignation remain on the table, action being demanded by several unions that represent workers in the Northland.
“Our professional law enforcement unions and their leaders are in a unique position to solve the problem of police officers using deadly force against black men, women and children and employing military-style tactics against the citizens and communities they are sworn to protect,” Ramirez said in the statement. “The labor movement around the world and especially here in the United States would welcome the opportunity to provide support, training and anything else police unions and communities need to advance a more peaceful, fair and just society instead of continuing to promote violence and protect racists who hide behind badges.”
