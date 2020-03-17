Eighth District U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber told Iron Range leaders Monday that he’s working with congressional colleagues to block a federal bill that would effectively ban mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
Stauber, a Republican in Minnesota that represents the state’s mining region in the Eighth Congressional District, spoke to mayors, business leaders and others on a call organized by the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools.
“I’m not backing down,” he said. “We are going to go after this as hard as we can.”
Stauber was referring to H.F. 5598, a bill authored by Fourth District U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat based in Minneapolis, which takes direct aim at copper-nickel mining in Stauber’s district. Most specifically, the bill would halt any further progress by Twin Metals Minnesota, which has officially proposed an underground precious metals mine near the BWCA in the Ely area.
Other mining companies including Teck American and Encampment Minerals also have exploratory leases near Twin Metals and the Boundary Waters in northeastern Minnesota.
McCollum introduced the bill in January with three Republican cosponsors from across the nation signing on. Stauber said the fellow Minnesota delegation member didn’t discuss the bill with him, and neither did his Republican colleagues who signed on. Since its introduction, Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, withdrew as a cosponsor after, according to Stauber, hearing the implications of the bill.
He added that discussions are ongoing in both the House and Senate, including with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell, about the damaging parts of the bill.
A Democrat-controlled House could sign off on the bill and it to the Senate and its Republican majority. Stauber said there are concerns on the Senate side, but hopes the talks with McConnell and other colleagues will pay off.
“I feel we head a really good conversation with those on the Senate side that understand the damage it would do and the implications it would have,” Stauber said, referencing that the Twin Metals project could be rendered obsolete through the bill without going through an environmental review process.
In her five-minute testimony to the House Natural Resources Committee in February, which was available through livestream, McCollum said the bill doesn’t only target the proposed Twin Metals mine, but the dozens more prospecting requests near the watershed.
“One mistake. One failure. One flaw, means an environmental disaster for this pristine and highly-sensitive wilderness ecosystem could happen,” McCollum said. “That would mean the death of this federally-protected wilderness.”
Stauber lauded the local effort of a handful of supporters who also testified in Washington, D.C. in February, including Democratic House 6B State Rep. Dave Lislegard, Jobs for Minnesotans Chair Nancy Norr, United Brotherhood of Carpenters representative Kyle Makarios, IUOE Local 49 representative Jason George, Mining Minnesota Executive Director Frank Ongaro and Twin Metals Chief Regulatory Officer Julie Padilla.
“I’m very proud of the group we had come out there,” he said. “You represented the region very well.”
RAMS Executive Director Steve Giorgi, citing the opposition’s use of mining data from the 1960s, asked Stauber for access to a U.S. Department of Agriculture study on copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Waters. The 60-page study was recently released publicly, with most of the 60 pages redacted and only the cover page visible.
Giorgi said having up-to-date information — the 1960s data is from before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was formed in 1972 — would be good to counter misinformation.
“That’s important to have access to that,” he told Stauber on the call. “All this old, outdated reference, that’s where the rhetoric comes from. We need to refute that and point it out.”
