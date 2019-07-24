The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has taken $1 million from the financial assurance funds of Mesabi Metallics over alleged permit violations.
It’s the latest step taken by the state to turn up the heat on the struggling Nashwauk project, which has failed to launch since announcing it would boost construction in March.
The DNR said Wednesday the company has an ongoing permit violation by disrupting the supply of water to Oxhide Creek. It also said Mesabi Metallics relocated pumps to draw water from a pit at its Nashwauk project site in the summer of 2018 and failed to resume pumping water to Oxhide Creek by a June 23, 2019, deadline.
The pumping into the creek is required to protect stream habitat and downstream uses.
The DNR says it is using the money taken from the fund to pay the state's cost to resume pumping to the creek. The DNR says it will pursue additional action against Mesabi, if necessary, to enforce the terms of the permits.
Companies are required to establish a financial assurance fund as part of obtaining a permit to mine. The DNR can take money from the fund if the company fails to meet its obligations, and the company is required to restore money to the fund.
Mesabi Metallics could not be reached for comment Wednesday. The company has not assigned a new spokesperson since the Tunheim agency left the project earlier this month.
In recent weeks the state has taken a stronger stance on the project, telling Mesabi Metallics to find a new, viable partner beyond Essar Global, who is going through a potential debarment from doing business in Minnesota.
Mesabi Metallics faces a Dec. 31 deadline to complete construction on the pellet plant.
