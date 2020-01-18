HIBBING — Earlier this week, Minnesota DFL lawmakers held a conversation on cannabis on the Iron Range, where several dozen residents of Hibbing and neighboring cities listened to a pitch for new legislation requesting the legalization of recreational marijuana.
DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, made his 13th stop on his statewide tour to gage community responses before the 2020 legislative session. This past Monday night, State Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, hosted the Democrat in the Little Theater of the Memorial Building. The legislators met with taxpayers old and young, including Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata.
“There’s nothing tonight that’s off limits,” Sandstede said to a room of applause to open the 1.5 hour meeting. “I’m hoping this is the government working for you. We are trying to interface with John Q public.”
The pitch
In his 22-page power-point presentation, Winkler gave a brief history of cannabis, noting that “85 cannabinoids have been isolated from cannabis, two most prevalent are cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).” Cannabis had been legal in the U.S. until 1937, he said, before the 1970 Controlled Substance Act designated it with other substances as a Schedule I controlled substance.
“It’s the opposite!” several members of the crowd yelled in unison.
Continuing with his presentation, Winkler described how the state of Minnesota decriminalized small amounts of cannabis in 1976 and set up the current medical marijuana cannabis law that “is one of the strictest in the nation, and has approximately 17,000 paricipants.” (The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs cannot prescribe cannabis; instead the VA issued 1.7 million opioid prescriptions to nearly 450,000 veterans in 2014. Between 2010 and 2015, the number of veterans addicted to opioids increased by 55 percent to nearly 70,000 in the nation.)
Winkler posed the rhetorical question, “What are the effects of the current cannabis policy?” His answers: “Enforcement of cannabis laws nationally cost $3.6 billion in 2010, $43 milion of which was in Minnesota. Law enforcement made 8,752 arrests for cannabis in 2018. Legalizing cannabis can reduce law enforcement time and resources spent on cannabis offenses.” He added that there is a “large disparity in the rate of how laws are enforced with African-Americans more likely to be arrested for cannabis possession than caucasians.”
In Minnesota, 14 percent of adults, or 660,000 residents have used marijuana in the past year, he said. That figure was compared to the 70 percent of residents using alcohol in the same time frame.
There are a host of “technical elements” of legalizing recreational marijuana that he and other legislators must consider before drafting legislation for the upcoming session, including “expungement eligibility, appropriate levels for driving, Clean Indoor Air Act, personal cultivation limits, barriers to banking and insurance, product forms, potency guidelines, age limitations, advertising, public information campaigns, taxation, the list goes on.”
Public response
The majority of the crowd spoke in support of new legislation on legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in Minnesota. (Editor’s note: The Hibbing Daily Tribune is quoting citizens on a first name basis since many opened up about their medical history during a public forum without being asked to use that information for a newspaper article.)
Jess: “Prohibition never works. If we legalize it, we will take the bite out of narco traffickers and put it to good. We can tax it and use it to fix our roads in a program called, PotHoles.”
Bobby, who says he has leukemia: “We’re nitpicking over cannabis when other drugs are ripping our country apart.”
Tyra: “I’m OK with legalizing marijuana. I’m OK with the tax benefits. But how can we control use with job applications? What are we going to do about drug testing?” Winkler replied: “Legislation won’t change that rule whatsoever. It would be legal, but it doesn’t mean people will be able to use it anytime.”
Chris: “I can see a middle ground. I’m a mom and I want you safe and healthy … I think we have the best medical marijuana program in the nation. I feel like it should be expanded … But as a small business owner, I don’t want to be forced to hire someone using something unsafe on the job.”
Lizzy, who says she is a patient in the medical marijuana program because she has Post-Traumatic-Stress-Disorder: “I’m pro-medical and recreational marijuana. I believe if we have it legally recreational than it would be better controlled.”
Colleen, who says she worked in the medical field: “We have to look out for pregnant mothers and the welfare of our children. Chronic marijuana use to the adolescent brain affects short-term and long-term memory loss. I fear it’s going to be a real problem with our children.” Winkler responded, saying that 66 percent of tenth graders across the country reported that cannabis is “very easy” or “fairly easy” to access, similar to what they reported for cigarettes (69 percent) and alcohol (75 percent). He added that cannabis had decreased use among teenagers in Colorado and Washington in the years following legalization.
Rick, who says he is a patient in the medical marijuana program for epilepsy: “It’s definitely changed my life. But I’ve always wanted to be a game warden, but I can’t now. It’s diminished my dreams because of something that’s saving my life.”
Nathaniel: “I’ve never smoked marijuana in my life. But I won’t tell people not to smoke. Why not tax this and we can use the money on infrastructure, which is failing.
Patty, who says she works in the health field: “I don’t want to see ER visits increase. I don’t want to see an increase in strokes and heart attacks.”
Marnie, who says she works in the mental health field: “I worked in-patient psych for seven years and not one person ever came in hurt or wanting to kill themselves when they were high on marijuana. But I heard it with alcohol all the time.”
Brian, who says he was a former county prosecutor: “Myself and most law enforcement officers do not oppose medical marijuana...But we’re concerned about potential problems. We don’t want to add to it … How far should we go with all of this? Recreational: what are we telling adolescents?”
Recreational marijuana
The federal government classifies the marijuana as a Schedule I drug with “high potential for abuse” on the same level as heroin and ecstasy, as being more harmful than cocaine and methamphetamine which remain Schedule II controlled substances. However, they have more or less kept out of state-by-state decisions.
In 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Alaska and Oregon followed suit in 2014; California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada in 2016; and Michigan and Vermont in 2018. Illinois became the latest state to join the market in January. Meanwhile, Canada officially legalized marijuana throughout the entire country last year.
Gov. Tim Walz has been supportive of legislation to join the District of Columbia and 11 other states which have already passed the legal consumption and sale of recreational marijuana. Last month, the Denver-based Marijuana Policy Group told investors at the CannConMN Symposium in Minneapolis that recreational marijuana could bring in $1.12 billion in sales over five years while creating 20,000 jobs and about $300 million in taxation. According to a report from nonprofit online newspaper MinnPost, Winkler said at the conference that he expected his bill would pass the Democratic-led House next year but it would run into trouble getting passed by the Republican-controlled Senate as Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, has said his party remains opposed.
Last month, Sandstede told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that the push for legalization is not meant to generate great revenue for education or road construction, especially in a state predicting to have 341,000 customers of recreational marijuana over age 21 compared to the 860,000 in Colorado. Though numbers reportedly rise once states legalized recreational marijuana, legislators here say they are backing the push to use money from taxation for an additional revenue stream for the state.
“The purpose of the tour is to gather the pulse of Minnesotans,” Sandstede told the HDT.
Sandstede, an educator for more than two decades and currently teaches music for students in Kindergarten through 2nd grade in Virginia, had described herself as being “cautious on the topic” and the impact on recreational marijuana on the school systems.
“While I’m not concerned about students in K-2, I’m worried about their parents,” she said. “The Iron Range is steeped in mental health issues and does not have a lot of resources. Opening up recreational marijuana to the general population may be creating more demands from mental health workers, which we’re already short of here.”
When the HDT asked whether she would support pro-recreational marijuana legislation, Sandstede said “there’s a lot of concerns for me, but I haven’t formulated my drop-dead decision on anything.” Still, she remains open to learning more about the pros and cons of possible legislation. “There’s a middle ground to be had,” she said.
Medical marijuana
During a previous interview, Sandstede said she “is in favor of expanding the state’s medical marijuana program and decriminalization efforts if they are proving to be costly and burdensome.”
It was in 1976 when Minnesota decriminalized the possession or sale of less than 42.5 grams of marijuana. That move resulted in first offenses becoming petty misdemeanor punishable by a maximum $200 fine. The possession or sale of larger quantities of marijuana remains a felony.
In 2014, nearly a decade after California became the first state in the nation to approve the medical use of marijuana, former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton signed the legislative approval of its own medical marijuana program into a law that included a set of nine qualifying conditions, including cancer and glaucoma. Since then, the Minnesota Office of Medical Cannabis expanded the program by adding several qualifying conditions, such as intractable pain, PTSD and obstructive sleep apnea and autism. In August, the state welcomed Alzheimer’s disease as the latest qualifying condition.
As of this year, a total of 33 states and the District of Columbia have approved a medical marijuana program.
Minnesota has one of the most rigid programs in the nation. The state allows legal residents who have been diagnosed with one or more of the qualifying conditions to ingest cannabis extracts as capsules, oil, tinctures, topical ointments and vapor but prohibits edible cannabis food products and smokable forms of marijuana.
In 2014, the MDH registered two medical marijuana manufacturers responsible for the cultivation, production and distribution in the state. Minnesota Medical Solutions and Leafline Labs operate at least eight licensed dispensaries serving the state’s 87 counties. Leafline Labs now operates a Cannabis Patient Center in Hibbing.
As of Dec. 31, 2019, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 18,249 patients actively enrolled in the patient registry, an increase of 27 percent enrolled in December 2018.
