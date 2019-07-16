1st place in ‘speciality’ category

Cherish LLC (pictured) won First Place in the “Speciality” category of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce's Jubilee Grand Parade on Saturday. Second Place went to Ghostbusters North and Third Place to Sons of Norway. In the “Float” category: First Place went to S'More Jesus, Second Place to Iron Trail Motors and Third Place to Hibbing Athletics.

 Photo submitted

