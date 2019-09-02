A Colvin Township man managed to fly his single seat ultralight aircraft for about one minute Sunday before crashing into a swampy ditch near Aurora.

Robert Kangas, 62, lifted off at about 8:45 a.m. from his property and after traveling a couple hundred yards came down on Townline Road, just west of his land, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. He was uninjured in the crash. His inexperience is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Rescue Squad, Hoyt Lakes Ambulance and Colvin Fire and First Responders responded to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments