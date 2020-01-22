ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Back in January 2019, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and Human Services asked citizens in Duluth and in cities across the Iron Range to report information on people who are homeless. The county partnered with the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency and The Salvation Army to complete the federally required Point in Time Homeless Count.
The results: 519 people were homeless, according to data from county officials emailed to the Hibbing Daily Tribune. Of those individuals, 336 were considered “sheltered,” which meant that many individuals were living in transitional housing or homeless and domestic violence shelters. Another 183 individuals were “unsheltered” and slept in places “not fit for habitation,” such as a car, park, abandoned building or storage unit, bus or train station, campground, ice house, or in the woods.
More recently, the county’s Health and Human Services Department announced the annual homeless count will happen once again on Wednesday night.
The annual count also seeks to identify “doubled-up” households and individuals staying with family or friends on a short-term basis. People living in “doubled up” or “couch-hopping” situations do not meet the federal definition of homelessness, but they do meet the state’s definition and will be counted in the survey.
“Homelessness in St. Louis County is a persistent, complex problem that stems from many factors, including a lack of affordable housing. But how many people are in this situation?” Will Wilson, the county’s Continuum of Care Coordinator, wrote in a press release. “This annual survey is vital because it helps define the scope and scale of the problem, and the data is used to determine federal funding to fight homelessness. There is a coordinated effort to reach specific groups experiencing homeslessness, including veterans, youth, communities of color and those fleeing domestic violence.”
The count is another tool for county officials to better identify individuals in need as the county has been reporting a significant increase of people who are homeless.
In March 2019, the St. Paul-based non-profit Wilder Research released data showing that the St. Louis County’s homeless population jumped nearly 19 percent between 2015 and 2018.
During one day in October 2018, about 1,200 volunteers across St. Louis County and the state of Minnesota counted people living on the streets, emergency shelters, domestic violence shelters, transitional housing programs, encampments, hot-meal locations and other drop-in sites. In St. Louis County, volunteers counted 760 homeless people. At least 171 lived in transitional housing; 152 in emergency shelters; and 47 in domestic violence shelters. Another 390 were unsheltered.
Minnesota volunteers counted 10,233 homeless people statewide in 2018, a 10 percent increase from 2015, the highest number since 1991. Of those counted, 7,539 lived in shelters as 2,694 slept on couches, in vehicles, outdoors or elsewhere.
At the time, Stephanie Nelson-Dusek, a research scientist for Wilder Research, under the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, told the HDT that people don’t have many shelter options on the Iron Range.
“We are very concerned about the trends that rural homelessness is up, which I think people tend to forget about,” she said. “Rural Minnesota or rural anywhere is more susceptible if you’re precariously housed. And we are finding that people are doubling up — living in other people’s homes — and not in formal shelter settings.”
Stacy Radosevich, planner with the Homeless Programs for the St. Louis County Department of Health and Human Services, said the number of homeless people in the region had increased due to a variety of reasons.
“We don’t have affordable housing for the number of people that need it,” she said. “We’re seeing an increase in rent and deposit costs and so that just makes it harder for people to find and maintain housing.”
Also, Radosevich said the county has been able to combat homelessness issues by creating a “coordinated entry system” several years ago in which individuals and families experiencing homelessness or possible eviction can dial 211 and ask for housing pre-screens. Those who call are assessed and put on a priority list for housing based on those scores.
On a solid note, data showed that the number of families experiencing homeless in the state and county dropped 5 percent and 9 percent in 2018, respectively, since the previous count several years ago.
Still, there were 151 children in 257 homeless families in the county. And of the 503 people not in families, about 375 people were between the ages of 25-54.
Several days after Wilder Research released the 2018 data, staff at the AEOA, which operates a 12-bed shelter called Bill’s House in Virginia, helped people escape record-breaking wind chills of 45-60 degrees below zero on the Iron Range and find beds at the shelter or in area hotels.
In Hibbing and Virginia, the AEOA is still limited to running about 17 shelter beds.
•••
People who are experiencing homelessness can fill out a brief survey on Thursday at various locations in Duluth and across cities in and near the Iron Range.
Virginia: AEOA, 702 3rd Ave. S.; Bill’s House shelter, 210 3rd St. N.
Hibbing: Access North, 1309 E. 40th St.
Ely: Government Services Center, 320 E. Miners Dr.
Cook: Scenic Rivers Health Services, 20 5th St. S.E.
Bois Forte: 13071 Nett Lake Road-Suite B; New Moon, 1224 White Pine Circle, Tower
People can also provide information by calling CHUM’s Street Outreach at 218-461-8505.
