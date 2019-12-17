ST. LOUIS COUNTY — “We instruct every assessor to leave these at the door when no one is home,” St. Louis County Assessor David Sipila said about the informational door hanger when discussing the workings of his office last Friday in Virginia.
County officials assess properties on an annual basis. “The areas we don’t [physically] go to don’t stay the same,” Sipila said. “We make changes based on sales.”
Property values are derived from sales in a neighborhood. If homes are selling for higher amounts, there will be a higher assessed value to other properties. For example, although Eveleth wasn’t reappraised, or visited, the property assessments are increasing because of sales. Similarly, Pike Township will see assessments decrease.
County officials reappraise properties here in five-year cycles. This year, they reappraised the west side of Hibbing and all of Virginia. The following shows their upcoming schedules.
2020: areas including Kinney, Mountain Iron, Wuori and Sandy;
2021: Buhl;
2022: Chisholm, Cinton, Fayal, Eveleth and Hoyt Lakes;
2023: Gilbert, Biwabik and White;
2024: Virginia.
This year, the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office reappraised properties about 3,884 taxable parcels in Virginia. Of those properties, 67 percent increased in value, 30 percent decreased in value and 4 percent remained unchanged.
Imbalance in county assessments: “Taxpayers in my district are paying more than their fare share”
Last week, the Virginia City Council held its Truth and Taxation meeting where property owners discussed their preliminary property tax statement. Multiple land owners addressed the council concerning the effect of the reappraisals on their tax totals. Many attendees reported not receiving a door hanging when an assessor stopped at their property when no one was home.
A new map was made available last Friday in County Commissioner Keith Nelson’s office in Virginia. Here was a detailed map of Duluth, an enlargement of a commercial portion of the city with property information highlighted in yellow. “Many commercial properties in Duluth haven’t been reappraised in 10 years,” Nelson said. “Some commercial properties west of Mesaba Avenue haven’t been reappraised for 15 years.”
The rest of the county has been reappraised within the past five years. “We need to get Duluth done,” Nelson said. “Taxpayers in my district are paying more than their fair share and Duluth is not.” He went on to explain that when properties haven’t been reappraised in so long, they are likely to see values double and triple.
When asked about the issue later that day, Siplia offered: “It is our intention to complete this for this year’s assessment.” Appraisal inspections are expected to be finished by the end of the month, and a value will be established on Jan. 2, 2020.
“I want the entire county assessed fairly and uniformly,” Nelson said. “It should either be done right or not at all.”
County responsible for city assessments
During the truth and taxation meeting, Nelson described how he and Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe are friends. “It is OK for him to be wrong, and here he was wrong.” He was referring to a comment by Cuffe at an earlier meeting: “I think a lot of properties were overassessed. I don’t understand and that is frustrating to me and to you. You’ve come here for answers that we can’t give you. If we were doing these assessments I don’t think you’d be here today.”
Until 2015, Virginia assessed its own properties. It was done on a rotating cycle in which each property would be assessed in five years. When the city assessor retired in 2014 and a new one couldn’t be found, the county took over the responsibility.
Nelson said that this change has saved money because the city kept a full office, as did the county. “It is fair now that all properties are done at one time,” he said. “Real estate markets can radically change in a five-year cycle.”
The commissioner’s office is currently looking at the reappraisals of about five properties in Virginia. “They are all lower valued properties,” he said. “Where they had been valued between $18,000-$20,000, they are now in the $30,000 range.”
Nelson stands behind the work done by the county assessor’s office, but he believes there are checks and balances in the office and throughout the system. “If we find mistakes, we will fix them,” he said, adding that people have the right to question their property value.” He continued, “The goal is for everyone to feel that they were treated fairly and consistently. That is our job. Not everyone will see these amounts as good.”
