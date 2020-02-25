HIBBING — The St. Louis County Board has unanimously voted to “approve changing its zoning ordinance to allow for short term rental of properties while also regulating them in a way that protects the safety of visitors and rights of neighboring property owners and preserves the character of residential areas,” a county spokesperson announced on Tuesday.
That morning, the Board met at Hibbing City Hall, where individuals participated in a public hearing on the long-discussed issue of how county zoning regulations impact popular vacation rental options like Airbnb and VRBO. After adopting the 2019 Comprehensive Land Use Plan, commissioners received much public input from people who strongly supported efforts to improve the regulation of short term rentals.
“This issue has been circling the County Board for the last 10 years or so, and it isn’t going away,” said Commissioner Keith Nelson, based in Virginia, according to a press release from the county. “The planning commission has worked very hard at putting this together. We know it’s just a starting point. They want to see it back in a year to tweak as needed.”
Commissioner Paul McDonald, whose district set in Ely includes the most short term rental properties, noted that his predecessor, the late Tom Rukavina, had told him to work on the issue. “People want the Board to tackle this and come up with a reasonable solution for all of us,” he said in the release. “This is about public health and safety. It’s about septic. It’s about parking.”
County services play a role in the rental market, including property classification, land use administration, solid waste and on-site sewage compliance, according to the press release and comments made at the public hearing. The news rules, which impact about 121 of the 270 short term vacation home rentals in the county, require permitting with performance standards and setting requirements for septic, parking and posting of rules.
County officials say the goal is to “ensure a safe experience for guests, and minimal disruption to neighbors and the environment,” according to the release.
The rules only apply where the county has zoning authority and do not interfere with existing rules within cities and municipalities which administer their own zoning ordinances, including Chisholm, Hibbing, Ely and Duluth, among other areas.
The updated ordinance and amendments can be found at st.louiscountymn.gov/planning.
