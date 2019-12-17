ST. LOUIS COUNTY — On Tuesday, the County Board unanimously voted to adopt a budget plan that calls for $407 million in annual spending in 2020, up from $394.7 million from this year. Thirty-five percent of the budget would be funded from the property tax levy.
The seven-member board “has approved its largest budget to date, reflecting the reality of increasing costs to provide the core services that citizens expect,” Communications Manager Dana Kazel said in a statement after the meeting in Duluth.
Kazel continued, “The budget includes increased investment in public works equipment and materials to support the county’s road and bridge infrastructure. It also supports investments in public safety and in programs that address substance use and mental health, as well as other services for vulnerable adults and children. Additionally, it addresses the cost of wages and benefits.”
Last December, the board passed a budget of $394.7 million for this year, down from $397.9 million in 2018. Commissioners had unanimously approved the past proposal to increase the property tax levy 3.45 percent to $136.7 million to cover about one-third of the budget. The uptick in the levy was expected to be offset by a 4 percent growth in property tax base.
Three months ago, the board set the maximum levy for 2020 at $1.45.6 million, a 6.45 percent increase from the current year. Commissioners said the impact on property owners of homes valued at $100,000 would see an annual change of $35.64 in Duluth and $27.32 in Virginia and $22.64 in Hibbing.
The recent vote comes several weeks after commissioners attended public meetings to receive comments on their proposed tax levy and operating budget in Virginia and Duluth.
The 2020 county budget plan includes $113.8 million in general-fund spending, an increase from $108.6 million this year. The general-fund covers basic services for public safety and pays for the wages of 1,868.25 full-time-equivalent employees.
The plan sets aside $108.5 million in 2020 for public health and human services, up from $105.5 million, in an effort to enhance substance abuse and mental health services throughout the county. In recent years, commissioners said they have focused on funding prevention, treatment and prosecutorial avenues to combat the opioid epidemic that has been plaguing communities in the county and across the United States.
Also, the budget shows $92 million for public works. In the latter coffer, $50 million is the total invested in the county road and bridge system. There are 108 expected projects, including the replacing of eight bridges, pavement resurfacing on 50 miles of road, preventative maintenance on 160 miles, Gravel Road Investment Program projects for 14.5 miles and full urban road reconstruction for 0.7 miles.
The county is scheduled to pay $67.2 million for public safety, $55.7 million for general government, 43.2 million for internal service funds and $13.7 million for debt services, among other expenses.
“This budget speaks to the interests and needs of our community,” said Duluth-based Commissioner Beth Olson, who chaired the Finance Committee this year, in a statement. “It reflects investments that will bring cost savings down the line or will deliver necessary services to our citizens.”
