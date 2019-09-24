The St. Louis County Board on Tuesday announced its approving a maximum property tax levy for 2020 at $145.56 million, a 6.45 percent increase from the current year.
“The impact on property owners is expected to be less than 3 percent, however, thanks to continuing growth in the county’s property tax base,” Dana Kazel, communications manager for the county, said in a press release. “For the owner of a $200,000 home, the increase will equal approximately $3.47 per month.”
Factors into the levy discussion include: an increased investment in public works equipment and adjustments for higher material costs for salt, aggregate and dust control solutions; maintaining investment in public safety and human services including programs for substance abuse and mental health issues; increased health care costs and wages for staff; and various areas of increased costs or decreased revenues, such as the dip in minerals royalties.
“Any time we increase the levy, it’s a difficult decision because we know it affects our residents and businesses,” said Commissioner Beth Olson, chair of the board’s Finance Committee. “But an increase is necessary to deliver the services our citizens need and deserve. These investments align with the county’s strategic priorities and with the priorities expressed by our residents in a survey conducted earlier this year.”
Minnesota counties are required by state law to set maximum property tax levies before the end of September. Commissioners plan to collect public input at the county courthouses on the levy and budget at two separate meetings scheduled for Dec. 3 in Virginia and Dec. 5 in Duluth. The elected officials plan to vote on the final capital and operating budget on Dec. 17.
For more information, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/countyboard.
