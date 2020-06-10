St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson said he told the board chair that he did not feel well and removed himself from what he thought was a break in Tuesday’s meeting to grab a soda and a sandwich to settle his stomach.
But his leaving the room came immediately after the Chairman Mike Jugovich, a fellow Iron Range elected official, asked commissioners “to stay on” as they would read the governor’s newly-released proclamation on the death of George Floyd. The commissioners and staff, all white, stood in unison — bar Nelson — for eight minutes, 46 seconds, the length of time prosecutors say Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was pinned to the ground under the ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s white knee before he died on Memorial Day.
Less than an hour later, Commissioner Beth Olson, of Duluth, took to her personal Facebook page to call out Nelson. “He refused to stand to honor the life of a brutally murdered man. Refused. White people have a [sic] incredible and profound call to stand with and follow, the leadership of our Black Community. I’m so embarrassed, sad, angry and frustrated to serve on this board where flagrant racism abounds.”
She added on the widely shared post, “This is not political — or shouldn’t be — it is about our collective humanity. I will continue to do my best during my time left to shift this culture.”
Reached by phone that evening, Olson told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that she understood that Nelson claimed he was feeling ill. Nelson described being a diabetic for 20 years and wears an insulin pump. “I have to be careful what I eat. In these high stress meetings, my blood sugar acts differently. I’m sick and tired of being accused of these things that are blatant lies.”
County spokesperson Dana Kazel said late Tuesday that Nelson indicated to “several staff” that he was dealing with a personal matter and walked out of the room. Jugovich added that his fellow commissioner said he “did not feel well” prior to stepping out.
Jugovich and Nelson were the only commissioners physically in the Virginia Government Service Center during the meeting. The other commissioners participated in a video conference because county buildings remain closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Olson wondered why he never addressed his leaving to the commissioners when he returned to the room about 20 minutes later. “If he’s sick and he has to take care of himself, I want him to do that,” she said. “But if the proclamation meant something to him, he would have said something. All of us stood up to honor a man who was murdered and he has nothing to say about it.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Nelson had told the HDT that Olson criticized him on social media since they did not agree on the board vote last month on refugee resettlement. “This is all about the refugee issue, period,” he said. “And Duluth commissioners that hate me. They can hate me all they want, but I'm still going to represent the people.”
When asked his opinions of the Floyd case, he said that “mistakes were made” by the officers involved but he did not know all the facts. “I don’t have a bigoted bone in my body and I really, truly resent the fact that we have individuals out there that do,” he continued.
Still, his walkout caused an uproar.
A story posted Tuesday night on the HDT’s Facebook page quickly reached thousands of readers and drew more than 150 comments. There were many readers who expressed disgust at Nelson’s actions, saying he was a “racist” and calling for his resignation. Others backed his leaving the meeting due to his feeling unwell while several labeled him a “hero” and supported his decision to walk out since “he has no obligation to listen to the governor.” The HDT removed a handful of comments for posting racist comments about Floyd.
But as Olson told her side of the story, she said Nelson has “a pattern” of disrupting meetings, with political gaffes or argumentative takes on issues that prompted stalemates, which he in turn cites on an often-blamed north-and-south divide among commissioners from Duluth and the Iron Range.
She took issue with Nelson claiming that Duluth commissioners were retaliating against him due to his voting to table the refugee resettlement program. “I think it’s a really red herring to say that it’s just that the commissioners hate him for a vote because it’s not about one vote,” she said. “It’s about a pattern of disrespect and not acknowledging that people of color live in our county and that they deserve to be treated the same as white people and that this isn’t something that he’s willing to stand by, as I see it. So, this isn’t about one particular vote, although his vote in the matter and his statements in that matter held up racist and false ideas. That’s true. That happened. But that’s not all that’s ever happened.”
She added, “And hate is a volatile word. It’s a red herring word. It’s meant to shut down conversation and make it personal. And this isn’t personal. This is personal to me in the terms that I care. But it’s not personal to him. I don’t have beef with him specifically. I just want to be on a county board where all seven people want to see the best for every single person in our county.”
Back in January, Olson asked for a “privilege and oppression training” for the commissioners after she felt Nelson had been treating her rudely during a meeting. “He was mocking me for an article I did about being a woman on the board,” she said. “He mocked me at a public meeting.”
She’s referring to September 2019 when Olson — the first openly gay person and currently the only woman on the predominantly male board — spoke to the Duluth News Tribune for an article published earlier that year titled, “Gender imbalance: Tuesday’s county board primary lacks female candidates.”
The following month, during another meeting, she recalled her experience of commenting on an agenda item when “Commissioner Nelson followed up by saying he wouldn’t apologize for being white, he would not apologize for being male and I didn’t hear one person asking him to apologize for that — certainly not me,” according to reporting by the DNT. At the time, Nelson told the DNT that he “took the bait” at the previous commission meeting in Ely the previous month when pouncing on Olson for her voting against three naming dedications for county buildings.
The ongoing tension led to Olson, a social worker, to request commissioners complete a training on “culture, privilege, oppression and power.”
From her perspective, the training did not go well. “It was very disheartening to me that Commissioner Nelson would go on a soliloquy attacking our trainers as if there are no victims here and that we were the problem because we were saying that oppression existed,” she told the HDT.
It was also in January when commissioners voted 4-3 to table a refugee resettlement program. In his first meeting as chair, Jugovich sided with Nelson, Ely’s Paul McDonald and Keith Musolf, who serves in rural Duluth, in effectively tabling the decision once again. Commissioners Frank Jewell, Olson and Patrick Boyle, all from Duluth, voted in favor of resettlement.
The trio from Duluth blamed Nelson for leading the postponement and ended up scheduling to push out the vote until May 26 in Buhl.
“We’re going up to Buhl, so that Keith [Nelson] can gather a whole bunch of people from Buhl,” Jewell told the DNT after the vote. “I’m frustrated. We should have never delayed after making people wait for so long.”
Last month, Nelson appeared on a Duluth-based conservative radio talk show in May to claim that commissioners had relocated the meeting on refugee resettlement to Virginia from Buhl because they did not want to hear public comment on the matter. The commissioners, who handled an onslaught of angry emails and phone calls from misled citizens, would say they moved the meeting due to enhanced technological capabilities in Virginia.
The board eventually fielded about 90 testimonials and voted 4-3 to send a resolution back to county administration until the federal courts decide whether President Trump’s executive order is constitutional.
The stalemate frustrated the three Duluth commissioners who denounced the fear-mongering among citizens who were wary of people of Muslim communities resettling on the Range, and argued for the need to open their arms to new citizens in a region that has recorded only one placement since 2011.
This week Nelson maintained that he voted to table refugee resettlement due to the court injunction against Trump’s order. But Olson and her fellow Duluth commissioners say he could have voted to approve the program as a meaningful, symbolic gesture. As to the arguments of being against placement due to economic concerns, she said that the county has only placed one refugee since 2011 — not exactly a “flooding” of refugees as many of the protesters have argued.
Nelson has long been known among elected officials throughout the region to stir up controversy on the county government level.
One of the most damaging comments from the reel comes from 2007 when he told the county board that he would support slavery if his constituents were in favor of it.
“If my district voted for slavery, and if the vast majority had and I was representing them, the answer is yes, I would have voted for it because that’s my job,” Nelson said in a recorded video at the time. “My job is to represent the people in my district. It is not to impose upon them my will. That is called a totalitarian state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.