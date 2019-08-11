SSBF donation

Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $1,000 to the Range Engineering Council on Friday, Aug. 9. The goal of the Range Engineering Council is to support and facilitate education programs and activities across the Iron Range that promote awareness of and encourage participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programs. Pictured are Gary Oie, Chris Westin, Julie Marinucci from the Range Engineering Council, Genica Munter, Ashley Adams, Taylor Slattery and Debbie Lokken.

 Photo submitted

