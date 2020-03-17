SSBF donation

Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $1,000 to the Hibbing Farmer’s Market on Wednesday, March 11.  The money will be used to support the Power of Produce program benefitting children ages 4-12.  Pictured are Chris Westin, Kim Thomas, Genica Munter, from the Hibbing Farmers Market Patty Johnson, Treasurer, Rich Johnson, Market Manager, Scott Kudrie, President, and Jill Heitala, Secretary, Ashley Adams and Gary Oie.

 Photo submitted

