SSBF donation

Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $1,000 to the Hibbing Farmer’s Market on Wednesday, March 11. The money will be used to support the Power of Produce program benefitting children ages 4-12. Pictured are Chris Westin, Kim Thomas, Genica Munter, from the Hibbing Farmers Market Patty Johnson, Treasurer, Rich Johnson, Market Manager, Scott Kudrie, President, and Jill Heitala, Secretary, Ashley Adams and Gary Oie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.