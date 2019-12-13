SSBF donation

The Security State Bank Foundation made a $600  donation Tuesday, Dec. 10, to The Salvation Army. Pictured are Gary Oie, Taylor Slattery, Mark Gardeski, Major Gary Cole & Audra Preble from The Salvation Army, Genica Munter, Kim Thomas, Ashley Adams & Chris Westin.

 Photo submitted

