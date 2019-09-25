SSBF donates to Project Care

The Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $500 to the Project Care Free Clinic on Friday, Sept. 13. Pictured are Brittany Patrow, Project Care Free Clinic Site Coordinator, Mark Gardeski, Tiffany Schleppegrell, Project Care Free Clinic Executive Director, Taylor Slattery, Ashley Adams, Genica Munter, Stephanie Senich & Jessica Hoshal, Project Care Free Clinic Board Members, Kim Thomas & Chris Westin.
