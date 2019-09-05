The sun was bright as the 10th annual Squires and Shifters swap meet ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. last Saturday. The former Reptron parking lot was a handyman’s treasure trove, with everything from model cars to miscellaneous small engines. The Squires Car Club also had classic cars on display along the edge of the lot.

A relaxed atmosphere filled the air as those running swap spaces idled next to the wares they brought to the meet, chatting with the shoppers who walked through the parking lot checking out the merchandise  displayed across tables, trailers, truck beds, and the ground.

George Funk, a swap meet veteran, stood behind a table of model cars last Saturday at the 10th annual Squires and Shifters Swap Meet.

