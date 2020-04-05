Spring melt

With the arrival of warmer weather the melting of the area’s heavy snowpack is leading to flooding on low laying roads including Dupont Road in Hibbing Friday.

 Mark Sauer

With the arrival of warmer weather the melting of the area’s heavy snowpack is leading to flooding on low laying roads including Dupont Road in Hibbing Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments