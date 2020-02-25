Julie Logan, Jon Maki, Brenda Maki and Nancy Arena are pictured at the spring soup luncheon, held Friday, at the Chisholm United Methodist Church. A bake sale and a book sale took place in conjunction with the soup luncheon on Friday.
