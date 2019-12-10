Mitten lady

Rosie Marino, “The Mitten Lady”  presented a donation of more than 100 pairs of her handmade mittens along with some scarves at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary in Chisholm last week.

 Marie Tolonen

