Spreading holiday cheer

Members of Girl Scout Troop 1720 spread the Christmas spirit on Tuesday, Dec. 17, by visiting residents of Hillcrest Suites. The girls sang Christmas carols and handed out homemade cards and ornaments that they made during recent meetings. Back row: Taylor, Brooke, Abby, Cara, Aubrey and Marley. Front row: Navi, Mara (Navi’s little sister), Ava, Khloe, Caitlin and Kendra.
