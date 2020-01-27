Spelling Bee champ

Lily Robinson, a fifth grader from Chisholm Elementary, won the Chisholm School District Spelling Bee held last week.  Lewis Philbrick, a sixth grader, came in a close second.  Robinson will be representing  Chisholm in the Regional Spelling Bee next month in Mountain Iron.

