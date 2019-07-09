IRON RANGE — Area residents and visitors will get to their cabins and destinations a bit quicker beginning next week thanks to an increase in speed limits in northeastern Minnesota.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation announced that speed limits will increase along these certain segments from 55 mph to 60 mph on state Highways 37 and 38 as well as U.S. Highway 169.
The speed limits are scheduled to take effect when once new signs are installed next week.
Increases are set for Highway 37 between Hibbing and Highway 53, and between Highway 53 and Gilbert; on Highway 38 between Grand Rapids and County Road 19; and on Highway 169 between Hill City and LaPlant Road south of Grand Rapids.
Additionally, the currently posted two-lane 55 mph segment of the Cross Range Expressway between Taconite and Pengilly will be raised to 60 mph.
The speed increase is based on a MnDOT traffic and engineering study, which looked at current driving speeds, crash rates, and physical roadway attributes such as shoulder widths and access points.
The state Legislature directed the state agency in 2014 to evaluate its two-lane, two-way 55 mph highways to determine if speeds could be increased safely.
