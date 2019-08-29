Speed limit changes are coming to Minnesota Highway 73 in Northeastern Minnesota next week, when new speed limits take effect following the posting of new signs.
New signs will be installed Tuesday and Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Duluth office said this week.
Speed limits will increase from 55 mph to 60 mph:
• between Kettle River and milepost 18 (south of the curves prior to Carlton Highway 4)
• between Cromwell and U.S. Highway 2
• between Floodwood and U.S. Highway 169 in Hibbing
• north of Chisholm to U.S. Highway 53
The speed limit will decrease from 55 mph to 50 mph:
• between Interstate 35 and the roundabout in Moose Lake
Other 55 mph sections will remain at 55 mph including:
• between Moose Lake and Kettle River
• between milepost 18 and Cromwell
The speed changes are based on a traffic and engineering study which looks at past crash rates, physical attributes of the highway (such as shoulder widths and access points) and an analysis of current driving speeds, MnDOT said.
In 2014, the Minnesota Legislature directed MnDOT to evaluate its two-lane, two-way 55 mph highways to determine whether speed limits could be reasonably and safely increased.
