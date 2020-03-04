Special thanks

Fairview Range would like to extend a special thank you to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing for their generous donation of over 200 items for our Women’s Health & Birth Center patients. The items included 50 handmade quilts, a variety of handmade sweaters and a multitude of new outfits, sleepers, socks, bibs, diapers and more that will help dozens of families in need throughout the Iron Range as they welcome a new baby into the world. Pictured are Women’s Health & Birth Center staff with the donated items, from left: Haley Watson, LPN, Tina Bergman, RN, Derek DuSold, RN/WHBC Supervisor, Colleen Smith, RN, and Christina Covier, RN, BSN/Manager of Surgical Specialties, Diagnostic Imaging Nursing, and WHBC.

 Photo submitted

