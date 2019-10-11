CHISHOLM — George Sletta, of Hibbing, a trolley conductor at Minnesota Discovery Center, is looking forward to some special trolley runs planned for this fall.
Now in his eighth year as a trolley conductor at MDC, Sletta said he enjoys visiting with people who are interested in the history of the Iron Range.
As for the history of the MDC Trolley, Sletta said it’s an all electric, 1928 model and originated in Melbourne, Australia.
Minnesota Discovery Center is planning some special rides this month in addition to its trolley’s regularly scheduled runs.
A special flashlight tour of Glen Location is planned for 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Participants will board the trolley at MDC and ride to Glenn Location. Once there, tour guides will lead the way with flashlights being the only source of illumination.
Also new this year, MDC is celebrating Trolley Pumpkin Day at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
“It’ll be something different,” said Sletta.
For a tour of the fall colors, the trolley’s regular schedule is 3 and 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturdays. All of the trolley rides are about one hour and include the layover at Glenn Location and return ride.
Mara Brownlee, events coordinator at MDC said the addition of the pumpkin patch ride brings the fall event closer to home.
“Most pumpkin patches are a bit away so we wanted to try to give the community another fall/fun option and create a "pumpkin patch" out at our Glen Location,” Brownlee said.
Passengers on the pumpkin patch trolley will be able to pick out their own pumpkin, from the selection MDC is purchasing at a local vendor.
After the ride, participants will have an opportunity to either paint or carve their pumpkin at MDC, while enjoying a cup of hot cocoa or apple cider.
The pumpkin trolley is open to all ages.
“We may not have the hay maze or farm animals, but we have a trolley and everyone, young and old, enjoys riding the trolley,” said Brownlee.
Halloween costume drive
MDC is accepting donations of new and gently used Halloween costumes for children through Oct. 25. Costumes will be distributed to children in need beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 26.
