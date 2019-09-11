CHISHOLM – A new Speaker Night Series is scheduled to begin this week at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
The Speaker Series kicks off with a program called Helter Skelter: The Manson Murders 50 years later, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight. Topics for future discussions in this series include the Spanish Flu epidemic, Vietnam War, the moon landing and more.
All of the discussions are set to take place at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday until Dec. 5 and admission is free.
Steve Potts, history instructor at Hibbing Community College, is set to lead the discussions, while focusing a presentation on keys from the past and the importance of history.
In a recent interview with the Tribune Press, Potts said he’s done one-on-one events at MDC in the past — which drew in an audience of nearly 100 people — and is looking forward to the latest series.
“That’s a good number when people have 1,500 things they could be doing,” surmised Potts.
For the history series, Potts coordinated with Donna Johnson, MDC executive director, and Alysse Freeman, MDC curator, to narrow a list of eight to 10 potential topics with anniversaries this year, and eventually decided on five. Dates of the talks are spread out to avoid holidays and deer season.
“Donna and Alysse are easy to work with, and to have the support with the people at MDC is great,” said Potts.
In addition to the Manson-themed talk tonight, other topics are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the dates printed below.
Sept. 26 - A Dream Realized: The Moon Landing, July 1969
Nov. 7 - Panic! The Spanish Flu and a Global Pandemic, 1919-1920
Nov. 21 - The Bloodiest Year: Vietnam, March 1968-March 1969
Dec. 5 - Uprising: The birth of the American Indian Movement (AIM)
More information is available at www.mndiscoverycenter.com or by calling 218-254-7959.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.