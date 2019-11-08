Smitten with mittens

Laurie Persson, left, and Patty Sterle try on mittens Friday afternoon at the 20th Annual Boutique at the Hibbing Tourist Center, 1202 E. Howard St. The event is open today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with goodies of all kinds for sale - potica, breads, jams, salsa, fleece items, aprons, towels, mittens and more.

 Hannah White

