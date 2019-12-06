The Hibbing Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa recently donated $100 to United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s Smiles United program. Through a partnership with Children’s Dental Services (CDS), the program brings mobile dental units to schools across the UWNEMN service territory, and donations to the organization help provide dental care to uninsured and under-insured children. Pictured are CDS Registered Dental Hygienist Heather Glockle, left, ADK member Sue Moody, and UWNEMN Communications & Engagement Coordinator Katy Lofquist.
