Stella, 14, and Shawn Opacich, 43, of Hibbing, decided to spend the winter building a behemoth snow slide in the backyard together. Working off of an idea created last year, they decided to go all out this winter. He said the idea came to him after seeing how much time kids spend indoors playing on electronics and wanting to model for his daughter the type of fun he had growing up. Neighborhood kids come to enjoy the slide and he even lights it up at night.
