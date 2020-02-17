CHISHOLM — Children and adults lined up with smiles on their faces and sleds in tow, for a chance to ride down the snow hill for the Sled the City event last Saturday in Chisholm.
A take off from the popular summer water slide event in Chisholm, Sled the City was introduced this year as an addition to the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Polar Bear Days celebration. Polar Bear Days started on Feb. 5 and runs through Feb. 22.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa joined City Councilor Travis Vake to come up with the concept for a snow sliding hill on Third Avenue Southwest as another family-friendly addition to the annual winter celebration. To round out the event, a bonfire and ice skating were held at the park on First Street Southwest, in close proximity to the sliding hill.
Cheerleaders from Chisholm High School operated the concession stand.
Over the weekend, Champa appeared pleased with the turnout as he watched the growing lineup of participants, waiting for their turn on the slide. The mayor later rode down the slide.
“It’s going well — it could be a little less windy,” Champa said. “The kids are having a good time.”
Being this was the first year of the event, Champa said it’s a learning experience.
“They did a great job,” he said of the city crew.
The sliding hill also provided fun for adults willing to give it a try.
Vake served as the official tester, and on Friday shared his first few attempts on social media.
Tiffany Cianni and Elizabeth Gunderson were among the adults to slide.
“I had more fun watching her go backwards,” Gunderson said.
“It was great,” Cianni chimed in.
Tia Ferrell, who attended the event with her five year old daughter, said she’d like to see the event be an annual event.
Champa said although it may not be this exact same event, it’s something to take a look at.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.