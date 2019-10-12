Editor’s Note: October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This is the first article in a two-part series covering domestic violence issues on the Iron Range. Next week, the Hibbing Daily Tribune is scheduled to publish an article including interviews with the Hibbing Police Department and Advocates for Family Peace.
HIBBING — A Sixth Judicial District judge is leading an Iron Range exploratory committee to consider the creation of a domestic violence court calendar with the goals of improving accountability and safety while reducing recidivism.
During recent interviews, District Judge Rachel C. Sullivan told the HDT that the committee consisting of prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement and domestic violence advocates has been meeting since the beginning of the year. “We’re talking about how domestic violence issues can be addressed in a criminal context,” Sullivan said. “We’re looking into a domestic violence court calendar where we could have all related cases at a specific time.”
The judge explained the difference between a court calendar and a specialized domestic violence court by saying the first option would concentrate misdemeanor and felony cases in one setting rather than having the cases heard during different times. The single-issue focus, she said, would help “everyone in the courtroom get into the mindset that these are domestic violence cases” which would improve security and safety protocols in-and-out of the courtroom. A variety of courts across Minnesota have addressed such issues with specified seating, for example, in which officers ensure the separation of accused or convicted perpetrator from victims. The setting would also invite local advocates and legal services meant to help men and women who are victims of domestic violence.
The district committee has also contemplated starting a domestic violence court that operates in similar ways to alternative court systems, such as the Iron Range based drug and alcohol court or the newly established mental health court.
Possibility of creating a domestic violence court
Domestic violence courts are not new in the U.S. yet they have gained popularity for their reported ability to allow judges to preside over a variety of cases — assault, property destruction, harassment, intimidation, reckless endangerment and violence of no contact orders — and ensure follow-through, aid domestic violence victims and hold offenders accountable with the assistance of justice partners and social service agencies.
There are such courts up-and-running today in Minnesota — some set in Beltrami, Roseau and Stearns counties — all focused on handling the sensitive and potentially volatile nature of domestic violence cases by introducing both punishment and intervention programs.
In Bemidji, the Beltrami County Domestic Violence Court began six years ago and now runs a federally designated mentor court that presided over 1,000-plus misdemeanor and felony assault cases as of this past January, according to previous articles in the Duluth News Tribune. Domestic violence advocates report that the court can reduce the time it takes to handle such cases, which can benefit victims from drawn-out court proceedings. The cases in Beltrami move from arrest to conviction in about 81 days, compared to the current pace of such cases in St. Louis County taking roughly 125 days.
The possibility of creating a domestic violence court for the Iron Range is a topic of discussion. But for now, the committee is focused solely on starting a court calendar with hopes of improving safety, expediting cases and placing perpetrators into intervention programs at faster rates.
“When someone is convicted of a domestic violence crime, they’ll ultimately be back in the community,” Sullivan said. “These are our community members, neighbors, fellow citizens. We’re trying to figure out the best way to intervene to make future relationships healthier.”
“A new generation of leadership”
Raised in Chisholm, Sullivan, 43, earned her bachelor's degree from Boston University and her law degree from Mitchell Hamline in St. Paul. She cut her teeth working for Minnesota law firms with ties in New York City and Minneapolis and then Prebich & Sullivan in Hibbing, before former Gov. Mark Dayton appointed her as a district judge here in the summer of 2018.
With the appointment, Sullivan replaced the now retired Judge David Ackerson, the district’s longest-serving judge to become the first female to hold the district position in Hibbing. (Gail Murray was previously a county judge in Hibbing.) She also became only the second female to be named a district court judge on the Range, nearly a year after Judge Michelle Anderson was appointed to the bench in Virginia.
“When I came onto the bench, I was aware of other courts and districts that created different approaches to domestic violence cases,” Sullivan said when recalling the impetus to forming the exploratory committee. “I wanted to explore what that looked like and if something could be done here.”
Sullivan continued, “If it’s working in other jurisdictions and helping reduce recidivism then why shouldn’t we be exploring it here? We should look at innovative ways to reduce the cycle of domestic violence in our communities and help people make meaningful changes.”
The National Resource Center on Domestic Violence defines domestic violence as “a pattern of abusive behaviors — including physical, sexual and psychological attacks as well as economic coercion — used by one intimate partner against another (adult or adolescent) to gain, maintain, or regain power and control in the relationship.” According to the Duluth-based Safe Haven Shelter, “domestic violence affects one in four Minnesota women” and “last year in Minnesota, nearly 70,000 victims received services from domestic violence agencies.”
Back in January, Sullivan, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jessica Fralich and defense lawyer Hannah Forti held an informal meeting at Grandma’s Saloon and Grill in Virginia to talk about the possibility of forming an exploratory committee to look at a domestic violence court. Since then, the judge and others have observed at least two courts in Beltrami and Clay counties, which both have specified domestic court calendars.
Committee members like Forti and Hibbing-based probation officer Dede Wiener told the HDT that the group has been discussing options for a court calendar to include frequent review hearings in which people convicted of domestic violence update the judge on probation, chemical dependency treatment and mental health counseling, among other topics. The committee, Forti added, has also been discussing how court officials could receive specific training on how to handle issues that arise when handling family or household member cases that might involve intimidation and harassment tactics.
Several committee members interviewed commented in favor of past justice partners who worked to address domestic violence issues. When asked for her opinion of a new court calendar, Judge Anderson told the HDT that she was “grateful to the steering committee for exploring ideas on how we as a system can better handle cases that involve intimate partner violence.” She continued, “We hope to extend the work to Virginia also.”
When questioned about the timeliness of talks circling a calendar and the chance of a court at a later date, Forti offered her thoughts, “There’s a new judge and a new generation of leadership looking into the court system.” Sullivan added, “We’re all taking this extremely serious. We all want our community to be safe. None of us live in a vacuum. We have responsibilities to our community.” Sullivan continued, “I think that domestic violence exists everywhere. I think it exists here and I’m hoping to make change in the community that I serve. I want to try a different approach to meet the needs of the community.”
