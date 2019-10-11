Singer Bret Michaels helps out shelter
CHISHOLM – Billie Jo Jackson, a music fan and animal lover from Hibbing, recently enlisted the help of former Poison frontman Bret Michaels to raise money for an animal shelter needing a new roof.

Earlier this year, Jackson attended a solo concert featuring the singer at a casino near Prior Lake, Minn. A huge fan of the 1980s era glam metal band, she approached the singer-songwriter of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and asked him to sign her denim jacket so she could eventually use in a benefit the Precious Paws Humane Society in Chisholm. “He was more than happy, he was really excited,” Jackson said.

That jacket containing Michaels’ autograph is now being featured at a fundraiser for Precious Paws called Shelter the Shelter Fundraiser, which is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Jim’s Sports Club in Chisholm. Here, Jackson plans on raffling it off at the event to go toward a new roof.

About the fundraiser

The fundraiser this upcoming Saturday will also include a pulled pork meal, a dessert bar, and silent auction. There will also be a bean bag tournament, with sign-ups at noon and play at 12:30 p.m.

DeAnn Abate, Board Chair for Precious Paws, said she’d like to raise $5,000 at the fundraiser. Money raised will go toward the total amount needed to replace the roof.

"We need to raise a minimum of $50,000 to replace the roof and we're hoping one way or another to be able to do so in 2020," Abate said.

For more information, contact Precious Paws at 218-254-3300. For delivery on the day of the benefit, please call Jim’s Sports Club by 11 a.m. at 218-254-7230.

Meeting Michaels

It was Jackson’s “little brother,” Tim Miller, who arranged the introduction. Miller is a personal friend of Michaels, who he credits for helping him through a rough time in his life. In advance of introducing Michaels to Jackson, Miller told his sister about the charity work the singer is involved with. “He’s really big into animals — and does a lot of charity work,” Jackson said of her new famed friend.

She is a big fan of Michaels and has been to a number of his solo performances. This past summer, she also made a point of going to the Poison Tour concert, featuring Michaels and the other band members from the band, in Hinkley, Minn. A bunch of Poison memorabilia Jackson obtained at that concert will also be auctioned off during the benefit on Saturday, including a Poison flask, a Poison concert bag, a guitar pick and more.

