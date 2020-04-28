Show of support

Second grade teacher Jen Forer decorates her truck as a group of Washington Elementary teachers prepare to drive through the neighborhood in a show of support for their co-workers who are fighting cancer. The parade was planned by their fellow co-workers at Washington Elementary School in Hibbing.

 Katie Fredeen

