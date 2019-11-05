Fairview Range Volunteer Service Organization is hosting a ‘Shop-a-lot’ Emporium on Saturday, November 16 from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. at the Hibbing Armory. This retail shopping experience brings together vendors from across the state such as Sheets Galore, The Honey Farm, The Nut Man, Scrubs on Wheels, Moxie and many more. There will also be bakery, boutiques, raffles and 2nd Hand Rose. Famous candy lady Chiqui of Chiqui’s Chocolates will be on hand and recently visited with VSO members, Patty Miller, Bev Moberg and Becky Kapella. All proceeds from the Emporium Shop a lot go to VSO projects that help Fairview Range Medical Center.
