Shifting gears

 Tim Olson presented Elizabeth Kelly of United Way a check for $1,000 from the Shifter’ Car Club. On Oct. 24, Shifter’s Car Club donated the money and volunteered packing meals with the help of the Squires Car Club. Both car clubs packed 880 meals for children that are at risk of going hungry over the weekend.

 Photo submitted

Tim Olson presented Elizabeth Kelly of United Way a check for $1,000 from the Shifter’s Car Club. On Oct. 24, Shifter’s Car Club donated the money and volunteered packing meals for the United Way Buddy Backpack progam with the help of the Squires Car Club. Both car clubs packed 880 meals for children that are at risk of going hungry over the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments