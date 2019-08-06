Senior outing

Memorial Building Senior Center craft group had an outing to the Veterans Memorial in Virginia, viewing of the Veterans mural, lunch and a stop at Olcott Park to check out the Botanical garden and the new water fountain.

 Photo Submitted

