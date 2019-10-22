Sen. Tina Smith’s representatives take in Hibbing highlights

HIBBING — As Minnesota Senator Tina Smith was preparing workforce legislation in Washington D.C. to incentivize partnerships between employers and educators, her outreach team was in town learning about Hibbing High School’s Career Academies program.
A small crowd gathered Monday morning under gray skies at the corner of Third Avenue East and 25th Street. Here, Terry Vesel’s HHS industrial arts class was building the city’s ninth Habitat for Humanity home in spite of the high winds.
Arriving at the site were the senator’s Outreach Directors Peter Makowski, who oversees the north central region in Duluth, Paula Sunde, who oversees agriculture and natural resources in St. Paul, and Amy Johnson Korba, who oversees education and business, also in St. Paul. The trio had visited Hibbing Community College and BoomTown Brewery and Woodfire Grill earlier that morning and this stop was considered business as usual for them, as their boss — Smith — sits on the education committee.
“This is a big part of what we do everyday,” Johnson Korba told the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “The senator really believes that the people doing the work know best what they need, so she likes to hear about what these programs are.” Those programs mentioned being any educational opportunities that partner with area businesses or focus on workforce readiness — both of which happen to be aims built into HHS’s new Career Academies model. The program, which kicked off this fall, provides area students chances to gain internships, certifications and experience in the fields they hope to one day work while still in high school.
The directors’ visit on Monday tied into one of the senator's larger agendas. Smith, 61, who once served as chief of staff to ex Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak and former Gov. Mark Dayton, and served as the state’s 48th lieutenant governor, became a state senator in January 2018. According to her website, she “strongly believes that we need to increase our investments in two-year community and technical colleges, and workforce education overall to ensure that students are well-prepared to meet workforce needs.”
Hands-on training
Standing inside the newly shelled-in structure for North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity, Vesel, the teacher, addressed the group, “This is our 12th Habitat house and we have anywhere from eight to 12 students in the class working on it.” He noted that because of projects like this, many of his former industrial arts students have gone on to enroll in programs for electrical, cement finishing, millwright and carpentry — all high demand jobs across the region.
Roy Smith, who is with the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation in Eveleth, was there to help inform the tour. He shared that the partnerships between Habitat and local schools and labor unions are vital for invigorating interest in the trades while helping students identify future career paths. “It’s an opportunity for these students to really learn No. 1: the construction trades, and No. 2: how to be contributing members of society, give back to the community and how to work together, so it’s a tremendous project,” he said.
HHS Principal Mike Finco and Hibbing Schools Superintendent Rick Aldrich were also on site. Construction continued all around them as Aldrich told the directors, “Currently in the northern part of the state, we’re the only ones running Career Academies. It's about internships, it’s about partnerships with business and getting our kids in front of industry and this is what it looks like.”
Directors briefly walked the grounds, asking questions of the program before driving to HHS to view the historic auditorium, the school library and woodworking and welding shops.
Afterward, Johnson Korba told the HDT, “[Smith] is looking to introduce a couple of workforce bills — workforce partnerships — to strengthen these cool kinds of programs that are helping the students bridge from whatever their K12 experience is to whatever their experience after that is going to be.” One of those aspects being workforce readiness.
From Hibbing to D.C.
Marc Kimball, director of statewide communications for the senator, told the HDT in a separate phone interview that sending directors on statewide tours empowers Smith’s understanding of what is working on the ground in communities regarding education. The idea is to relay their findings back to D.C., share the good and find stop gaps.
“Tina does this all over the state,” Kimball said. “In schools, she has a lot of priorities like mental health services for students, which is becoming more and more important. She’s also steeped in the workforce preparation for students moving into the workforce.”
After the tour, Finco told the HDT that it’s always great to showcase the school. “Visiting the Habitat House is always fun to see their reaction to a student-driven project in partnership with the local colleges, North St. Louis Habitat for Humanity, the Applied Learning Institute and our school.” He continued, “Being able to see firsthand the great work that is happening here in the trades and for them to see our wonderful school, the visitors always walk away in amazement with the treasures that we have here. Outstate Minnesota schools are alive and well thanks to the local and state investments that have been made here.”
Aldrich was also pleased with the tour. “It was a privilege to share our school and programs with the staff from Senator Smith's Office,” he wrote in an email. “Tours such as these give everyone involved first hand knowledge of the triumphs and challenges involved with education today. We were happy to discuss our partnership with ALI and to highlight our Career Academies in the process.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.