Second place

The  Hibbing/Chisholm Squirt navy team finished 2nd in the Breezy Point Ice Fest Tournament over this past weekend. They lost to Bloomington Kennedy 6-5 in the championship game. The squirt navy team will be competing in their district tournament Feb. 28-March 1 in Virginia.

 photo submitted

The Hibbing/Chisholm Squirt navy team finished 2nd in the Breezy Point Ice Fest Tournament over this past weekend. They lost to Bloomington Kennedy 6-5 in the championship game. The squirt navy team will be competing in their district tournament Feb. 28-March 1 in Virginia.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments