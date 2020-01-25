Second place

Hibbing/Chisholm 10U girls team took 2nd place this past weekend (Jan. 17, 18 and 19) in the Twin Cities at the “KnockDown at New Hope” Tournament. The 10U team is coached by head coach Caitlyn Bangs and assistant coaches Steve Oberstar, Derek Nelson and Jesse Story.
