HIBBING — Taxpayers living within the Hibbing school district were recently updated on how much of their contributions will be going toward education next year.
Earlier this week, District Business Manager Alex Kaczor presented Hibbing School Board directors with a proposed tax levy during the annual Truth in Taxation hearing. School board directors unanimously adopted the 2020 levy at $2.9 million, a 0.52 percent decrease from the previous year.
“That’s about as flat as you can get for a levy, so that’s good,” Kaczor said during the meeting on Wednesday. “This was one of the simplest levies I’ve seen in my relatively short period here.”
Kaczor explained that there were three factors driving the change — or “lack of changes.”
The first two factors drove up the levy.
First, the retiree insurance and Other Post-Employment Benefits increased by $133,104 following last year’s upward trend. Kaczor noted back then that the rise was due to a growing pool of retirees and people living longer.
Secondly, the debt service adjustment increased by $39,243. That money is levied to cover the principal interest on the district’s bond and is pre-set when the bonds are issued.
However, the third factor, which led to the overall levy decrease, was the taconite production adjustment going down by $199,502. The taconite levy is based on a three-year average production, and as last year’s production increased, so did the negative adjustment. In other words, a negative adjustment lowers the levy.
“It’s really revenue neutral for the district,” Kaczor noted. “We get the same amount of money either way, it just depends if it’s coming from property taxpayers or mining companies.”
Kaczor compared Hibbing to districts of similar size in Minnesota — including St. Peter and Westonka, which are slightly smaller, and Little Falls and Marshall, which are slightly larger.
“Out of all the districts, Hibbing, by far, has the smallest levy, and this is based on property values,” he said.
Budget review
During the meeting, Kaczor presented the directors with a breakdown of the already set fiscal budget. The overall budget has a deficit of $409,109. That figure is down from the previous budget with a $1.8 million deficit; however, that was partially due to one-time costs for upgrading area schools with secure entrances and residual bills from the auditorium restoration project.
Back in June, school board directors approved a deficit of $508,843 for the general fund, which is the largest fund category, accounting for the district’s operational costs and other expenses. Kaczor referred to the general funds as one they “need to keep an eye on.”
Funds that reflected balanced budgets included: food service, transportation, community education, debt redemption, trust and student activities. The capital expenditure fund, which previously bloated due to the secure entrances and auditorium restoration costs, was also “back in line.”
The total expenses for the district slid in at $35.1 million.
“On the expense side, by no surprise, you can see that almost 75 percent of our expenses go to wages and benefits,” Kaczor said, adding that is typical of most schools.
Those salary and wages added up to $17.2 million and employee benefits at $8 million. The remaining expenses were a combination of purchased services, supplies and materials, capital expenditures, debt service and other expenditures.
Kaczor ended his presentation by reviewing student enrollment trends. “For basically the last 10-plus years, we’ve been really stable, which is really good news for the school district.”
