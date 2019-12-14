NASHWAUK — Snow fell during the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 12, as the Minnesota State Patrol responded to minor crashes caused by slick road conditions. At 8:17 a.m., a report about a head-on collision came in: a 2008 Town and Country van carrying seven Nashwauk residents had been struck by a 2007 Ford F150 with two people from Proctor near Maki Road, east of Floodwood.
Earlier this week, MSP Sgt. Neil Dickenson stood in the gymnasium of Nashwauk-Keewatin High School before a crowd of students, as he retold the story. “Those are the calls we don’t like to go to because we know there’s probably going to be some serious injuries or possible fatalities involved,” Dickenson said.
Lt. Michael Eck, Trooper Jon Carlson and Holly Kostrzewski, the regional coordinator of the Northeast Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Safety Program, stood next to Dickenson as photos of the damaged van and truck flashed across a projector screen. Dickenson explained that despite the grisly images, everyone involved survived the crash.
“We’re here to present the Saved by the Belt award to the occupants of the van,” Dickenson told the students on Wednesday. “There were some injuries involved, but they’re here today to talk about it because they wore their seat belts. If they were not wearing their seat belts that day, I guarantee you they probably wouldn’t be here today.”
The Saved by the Belt award has existed since 1999 and is implemented through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety. As a component of the state’s core traffic safety initiative, Toward Zero Deaths (TZD), the award honors traffic crash survivors who were buckled as a way to stress the importance of seat belt usage. The main goal of the TZD program is to foster safer driving behavior while aiming for zero road fatalities.
Trooper Carlson, who investigated the October crash, nominated the family for the award and was there to help honor them. The awardees included Aaron Ciatti and Rikki Pascuzzi, and children Zoey Ciatti Martella, Harley Serich, Gracie Serich, Wyatt Kuusisto and Zayden Ciatti, all from Nashwauk.
Four of the seven awardees were present at this week’s ceremony, including NKHS students Harley, Gracie and Wyatt. Aaron Ciatti, 45, was the driver that day. As he accepted his certificate, he told the crowd that back in 1998, at age 25, he was involved in another car crash with “totally different results.” He explained, “We were out screwing around and went in the ditch, and my best friend had passed away because of not wearing a seatbelt.”
Recalling the more recent accident, he said that the family was headed to Gracie’s volleyball game when the driver in the oncoming truck appeared to lose control and crossed the centerline. Ciatti tried to swerve for the ditch but there was too much slush. Unable to steer or brake with the icy road conditions, he knew there was nothing he could do. Ciatti choked up recounting the helpless feeling leading up to the moment of impact. Though there were several injuries — most of them seatbelt related — they were thankful they were all alive.
“For our drivers in here, you are in charge of that car,” Dickenson told the students. “If somebody in that car does not want to wear their seat belt, leave that car in park. It’s not worth it.”
Dickenson noted that between 2012 and 2017, there were 208 unbuckled teenagers who died in Minnesota — a number he described as “far too many.”
As of this week, there are 350 traffic-related fatalities in the state, a drop from the 381 recorded in 2018. Such figures were nearly triple the number back in 1968 when, before seat belt laws, more than 1,000 people died annually across the state.
Though Minnesotans currently have a 93 percent compliance rate for seat belt laws, Dickenson hopes to see improvement.
“We want 100 percent compliance,” he said. “We want everybody in this gym here today to make a pledge that we’re wearing our seat belts any time that car is in motion.” He continued, “Seat belts are your best defense in a crash, and we have living proof right here in front of you.”
For more information on seat belt and child passenger restraints, visit ots.dps.mn.gov.
