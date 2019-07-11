Sandstede awarded Heart Healthy Policy Champion Award

HIBBING — State Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, announced on Thursday that she received the American Heart Association’s “Heart Healthy Policy Champion” Award for authoring a bill to require 911 dispatches to get training in the delivery of CPR instructions over the phone or transferring calls to an expert.
Sandstede was the chief author of House File 1520, which was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz as part of the Omnibus Public Safety and Judicial Finance bill.
“Many dispatchers are trained to provide this instruction, but too many aren’t,” Sandstede said in a press release. “In rural areas, where first responders can have a long distance to travel, and when someone is experiencing cardiac arrest, seconds account.”
Sandstede continued, “I’m grateful to the American Heart Association for this award, but I’m more grateful for their advocacy in helping this legislation become law. I’m confident it will save lives.”
Last month, Sandstede received the award during an event in Minneapolis honoring the American Heart Association’s advocates and volunteers. She was joined by Ashley and Andrew Gosette of West St. Paul, whose story helped inspire the measure.
In October 2018, Ashley was pregnant and one night she found 29-year-old Andrew having difficulty breathing. She called 911. The dispatcher identified that he was undergoing cardiac arrest and started to provide CPR instructions. With the help of the dispatcher, Ashley was able to keep Andrew alive before paramedics arrived. Doctors discovered that the 29-year-old man suffered from a rare heart condition. The next day, Ashley entered labor in the hospital bed next to her husband’s. She soon delivered a baby boy.
