Sandbar Island

Swimmers enjoy a sandbar which formed in Embarrass Lake near the mouth of the Embarrass River Thursday afternoon. The temporary Island is made up with sand and rock washed out of the river and has turned into a popular area for boaters and swimmers to relax.
