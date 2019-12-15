HIBBING — It’s the first Christmas season in Hibbing for The Salvation Army’s new leaders, Majors Vickie and Gary Cole, and as they watch the snow fall, they hope to see the meter on their fundraising goal rise.
“The goal this year is $189,000, and we’re at 60 percent right now with just days until Christmas,” Vickie told the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Thursday.
Every year, the Salvation Army’s red kettles hit the streets around Thanksgiving and remain visible until Christmas Day. The charitable organization has exceeded its goal for the past several years here and reported that kettles with volunteer bell ringers take in an average of about $30 an hour in donations. The annual campaign is expected to bring in the majority of funds needed for the organization to provide assistance and food to the community.
Under pressure to hit the mark, the new local majors are concerned that a lack of volunteer bell ringers this year may cause them to fall short of their fundraising goal.
“We're quite a bit behind right now, so we're hoping that the kettles will be filled,” Vickie said. “Volunteers do not want to stand outside in the cold, so we're losing several thousand dollars.”
After experiencing their first Arctic blast on the Iron Range, Vickie can understand why people don’t flock to voluntarily stand outdoors. But Rangers have historically volunteered for the standard two-hour, bell-ringing shifts, and Vickie hopes that families or groups of friends and co-workers will consider weathering frigid temperatures by sharing shorter increments to serve their community.
The Salvation Army is currently struggling to fill shifts at three of their five locations, including Walmart Supercenter and L&M Fleet Supply in Hibbing, as well as Jubilee Foods in Chisholm. The local concern comes as officials in St. Louis County have been reporting a 19 percent increase in homelessness since 2005, according to a recent report by the St. Paul-based non-profit Wilder Research. The need to serve a growing population of homeless people in need of shelter and food weighs heavy on the minds of the majors.
“We help people all throughout the year — not just at Christmas,” Vickie explained. “And we're having more clients come to our food shelf every day.”
The Salvation Army’s year-round feeding program takes place from 4-5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Hibbing, feeding 50-75 people a day, in addition to weekly and monthly deliveries of produce and baked goods for those who are food insecure. Occasionally, as many as 100 people can be seen standing in a line that extends from the interior of the building to the outside parking lot on the corner of Howard Street and First Avenue. The majors say they also partner with local sponsors and contributors for the Coats for Kids Program and the Christmas Assistance Program, the latter serving about 750 people annually.
On a broader scale, The Salvation Army Northern Division covering Minnesota and North Dakota serves 340,000 people annually with 447,000 hot meals, 129,000 nights of lodging, 137,000 items of clothing and 127,000 Christmas toys. The organization also provides 24,000 people with disaster assistance and 42,000 people with groceries, in addition to other services, like rent and energy assistance.
Such efforts require 28,500 volunteers and the dedication of people like Vickie and Gary, who have been with The Salvation Army for 36 years, serving 12 appointments in various states.
As a married couple, the Coles always transfer together. Their recent move to Minnesota from Mitchell, S.D. in June was spurred by the resignation of Captain Mitch Brecto at The Hibbing Salvation Army. The majors told the HDT this week that they’ve settled in and are grateful for the opportunity to serve here.
“We have a wonderful, very giving community here,” Vickie remarked. “We have wonderful employees — every one of them loves the mission of The Salvation Army and helps those that are less fortunate, and we provide a lot of things in our community. Food being the biggest one.”
Something else that is new is the way people can donate. For the first time, every kettle is equipped with options for Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing donors to scan or “bump” their phones to make digital donations. The money is sent to The Salvation Army associated with the donor’s billing zip code and a receipt is emailed to their phone. The update is a great addition, but the Coles say they still “desperately” need bell ringers in order for the community to fully reap the benefits for the community.
Donations will continue to be accepted in person or by mail to help The Salvation Army hit its goal before the end of December. Anyone interested in donating may send money to 107 W Howard Street in Hibbing.
To sign up for bell ringing, visit www.registertoring.com and enter the zip code, dates available to ring and preferred location to find openings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.