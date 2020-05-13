Salute to health care workers

F-16 jets from the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth fly over Essentia Health in Virginia Wednesday morning as part of a statewide salute to health care workers in Minnesota. The 148th fighter wing joined units from other areas of Minnesota to include the flyovers into their normal training routines. In addition to Virginia, the pilots flew over hospitals throughout the northern half of the state including Cook, Hibbing, Ely and Grand Rapids.

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

F-16 jets from the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth fly over Essentia Health in Virginia Wednesday morning as part of a statewide salute to health care workers in Minnesota. The 148th fighter wing joined units from other areas of Minnesota to include the flyovers into their normal training routines. In addition to Virginia, the pilots flew over hospitals throughout the northern half of the state including Cook, Hibbing, Ely and Grand Rapids.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments